Future Buries Hatchet With Drake, To Appear On Tour Again? [VIDEO]

Well, that was fast. Just days after the announcement that Future had been booted from Drake‘s “Would You Like A Tour?,” the two have reportedly made amends and will appear on the show bill together as previously planned.

This news came courtesy of Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, who say that Future and Drake came to an agreement Sunday (October 15) night. This includes newly signed contracts and the works, apparently.

Here’s to hoping that the two have indeed buried the hatchet, so fans can attend the show they planned to see.

A quote that Future said in an interview with Billboard was the root of the duo’s spat. “Drake made an album that is full of hits but it doesn’t grab you,” Future explained. “They’re not possessive; they don’t make you feel the way I do. I want to make you want to fall in love.”

In any case, it would be a great business move for both if the two resolve their issues. See Hot 107.9’s report below.

Photo: YouTube