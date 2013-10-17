Jim Jones ft. Sen City – “Go DJ” [VIDEO]

As always, Harlem is Jim Jones‘ playground in the visual for “Go DJ,” a track that originally appeared on the Dipset rapper’s Vampire Life 3 mixtape.

Jones is joined by his partner in rhyme Sen City. Together, the pair take us on a tour of Uptown, New York City. And no trip to Harlem is complete without multiple displays of the local tradition of being flashy in the gaudiest way possible. Here, this includes tons of shots of Jone’s jewelry, a scene where he pours champagne on the street while riding in a luxury whip, and more.

The treatment was shot by Prime Cut Films.

Things haven’t been so glossy for the Diplomat in his personal life, though. Jones was recently received a DUI on October.

See the video for “Go DJ” below.

Photo: YouTube