Future Confirms Return To “Would You Like A Tour?”

There’s been a lot of hearsay surrounding whether Future was given the boot from Drake’s “Would You Like A Tour?.” And while that part of the story is still unclear, the Honest rapper formally announced that he will be appearing on the tour as originally planned.

The news comes via an official statement made to VIBE. “I am set to continue as planned with Drake and Miguel on the ‘Would You Like A Tour?’ tour slated to begin on October 18th in Pittsburgh, PA. I’m looking forward to hitting the road this fall. Love4Life Honest.”

The Atlanta native also validated his reported statement on Twitter. “Back in Atl getting ready for tour..1st stop Pittsburgh,” read the tweet.

Future will appear alongside Drake and Miguel beginning October 18. Find the tweet on the following page.

