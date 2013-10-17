DJ Khaled ft. Lil Wayne – “No Motive” [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled is set to release his long-awaited Suffering From Success album on October 22, but before then, fans are treated to track six by Lil Wayne called “No Motive.”

LilWayneHQ debuted the record. The YMCMB rapper delivers his standard brand of rap with heavy metaphors over dreary production. The tune dons heavy synths and knocking drums. There are also some chopped and screwed vocals that give off a syrupy, Houston feel.

Lyrically, the song is very much in the same vein as much of Tunechi’s recent releases. Take that how you want.

“No Motive” is one of 14 tracks (16 on the deluxe edition) on Khaled’s Suffering From Success. Guests appearances include J. Cole, Rick Ross, Future, Drake, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and a lot more.

Hear “No Motive” below.

Photo: Vimeo