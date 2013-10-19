Drake Kicks Off “Would You Like A Tour?” With Miguel, Future, Wiz Khalifa, & More [VIDEO]

Last night, fans flooded Pittsburgh’s Consol Energy Center to watch Drake grace stage during night one of his “Would You Like A Tour?.” But he was not alone, as PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jhené Aiko, Miguel, and Future also performed.

The OVO rapper ran through seemingly every track from his Nothing Was The Same album. This included “305 To My City,” “Wu-Tang Forever,” “Tuscan Leather,” and more.

Drizzy also brought out hometown here Wiz Khalifa to do a live rendition of “Black and Yellow.” But perhaps the best moment of the night came when the Grammy winner rose about the crowd on a elevated, circular stage and personally acknowledged fans one by one.

