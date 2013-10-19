Gucci Mane & Rich Homie Quan – Trust God F**k 12 Album Stream [LISTEN]

At this point, who knows how much unreleased material Gucci Mane has sitting in the tuck. Fans know the Bricksquad rapper is usually good for a project on October 17, but this year’s comes a day late.

Gucci being incarcerated probably has a little bit to do with the delay. But he makes due on his unspoken problem nonetheless with Trust God F**k 12, a collaborative album with Rich Homie Quan. The free release clocks in at 17-tracks, and dons minimum guest appearances since, you know, Guwop doesn’t have many industry friends these days.

Folks like Lex Luger, Metro Boomin, and Zaytoven contributed the production. Stream Trust God F**k 12 below.

