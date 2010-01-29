Drake, Eminem And Lil Wayne To Perform At The Grammy’s

Three of the hottest in Hip-Hop have been confirmed to take the stage Sunday at the Grammy’s to perform.

Drake, Eminem and Lil Wayne have confirmed a performance of their chart topping single “Forever.” They’ll be joined onstage by Blink182 drummer Travis Barker who’ll provide drum beats to turn their hit into a rock classic.

Noticeably absent from the performance is Kanye West who will not be performing for undisclosed reasons.

In addition to the performance Drake will wait for the results of his two nominations, Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song for “Best I Ever Had” while Eminem waits for the results of his three nods; Best Rap Solo Performance for “Beautiful,” Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for “Crack A Bottle” (with Dr. Dre & 50 Cent), and Best Rap Album for Relapse.

Lil Wayne and Eminem are also in the process of making the video for their single “Drop The World.”

The Grammy’s air live on Sunday, Jan. 31, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 Surround Sound on the CBS Television Network from 8 – 11:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

The show also will be supported on radio via Westwood One worldwide, and covered online at GRAMMY.com and CBS.com, and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/thegrammys.