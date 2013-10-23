Oscar Unworthy: Watch 50 Cent’s Struggle Tears In His American Gangster Audition [VIDEO]

50 Cent is the gun-toting, ghetto war hero that makes his living slandering competition on wax. Curtis Jackson on the other hand, takes his talents to Tinseltown for the moviegoers to gloss over his mug.

In 2007, there was a movie and semi-related album that garnered critical acclaim by the name of American Gangster. The folks over at Defamer disclosed that Mr. Jackson auditioned for the role of Huey Lucas, the lead character’s brother. The crime drama did feature some rappers, including T.I., Common and RZA,. However, the role the “I Get Money” rapper applied for ultimately went to Chiwetel Ejiofor—who has been making tremendous headlines for his bangup job in 12 Years a Slave.

It’s commendable and not an easy task that the G-Unit general drew tears on the spot for the tryout, but there wasn’t anything convincing about his performance, aside from the fact that he knew his lines. The missed opportunity wasn’t a dealbreaker, either. Ferrari has appeared in nearly 20 movies since 2007.

But to think, all that screen time still couldn’t give him the attention he desperately seeks. For shame.

[Spotted at 2DBZ]

Photo: Vimeo