Complex: “They Shootin’! The Biggest Arsenals In Rap Videos” Watch Here

Bossip: “Rumor Control: Are Usher And Chilli Back Together???” Read Here

F-Listed: “Man Burns His Car After Trying To Thaw It Out With A Blow Heater!!!” Read Here

Black Voices: “Lt. Colonel Lee A. Archer, Only Black Ace Pilot, Dies At 90” Read Here

Idolator: “Peep Sade’s 2nd Single: ‘In Anther Time‘” Listen Here