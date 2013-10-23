Kendrick Lamar Photographed By Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

Photographer Terry Richardson is racking up rapper appearances in front of his infamous white wall. Kendrick Lamar recently connected with the shutterbug to shoot photos for a Document magazine spot.

The TDE rapper wore more than just white t-shirts and a fresh pair of Nike Cortez. He’s actually styled in an array of looks, ranging from streetwear pieces from Billionaire Boys Club to clothing from upscale brands like Tom Ford, Prada, Dior Homme, and A.P.C.

Of course, Richardson posted a few pictures of his own via his Tumblr page.

And it just so happens that these images released just a day after the one year anniversary of Kendrick’s critically acclaimed debut, good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Photo: Terry Richardson/Document Magazine

