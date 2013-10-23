Watch Kanye West Propose To Kim Kardashian On Bended Knee

Video footage of Kanye West‘s over the top top proposal to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian has been revealed. Who says a proposal should be intimate?

We already know that it went down on Monday, October 21 at AT&T Park (home of the MLB’s Giants) in San Francisco, with Yeezy dropping major coin for an orchestra, a private jet to get Kim there and a none too cheap, 15-carat diamond engagement ring.

But from the video we learn that Mr. West carried on tradition by getting on one knee to ask for his baby mama’s hand in marriage. We also find it necessary to point out that it all went down around second bases while the assembled friends and family, and a gang of video camera, watched it all go down.

Expect plenty of more footage to be revealed in the coming days and weeks. Can you imagine what the wedding will be like?

Check out the video below.

[Spotted at TMZ]

—

Photo: TMZ