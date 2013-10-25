Phil Jackson Breaks Down Kendrick Lamar Tweet [VIDEO]

“The connection between basketball and rap is so deep.”

That, ladies and gents was spoken by none other than the legendary Phil Jackson. There’s no need for us over at Hip-Hop Wired to dispute the validity of such a quote because we know that all to be too true, 25x over.

The 13-time NBA champion coach was hands down the most unlikely responder to Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse, which took the World Wide Web by storm a few months ago. Seth Davis took out a bonus chunk of his upcoming interview with the living legend and picked his mind on the reasoning on why he chose to issue out the tweet that read, “It’s okay to be cocky and sure, but we all need somebody to lean on. Let’s just call it mentioning.”

With a chuckle, Jackson explained, “The many of people who tweet back and forth to me were saying you gotta come back at Lamar after…” At the time, he was enjoying his retirement in the Montana and was looking for a little bit of entertainment.

No matter how you feel about the huss and fuss the “Control” verse brought to the table, moments like these are priceless. Watch the bonus cut of the quick conversation below.

[Spotted at TSS]

Photo: YouTube