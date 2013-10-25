Future & Jhené Aiko Join Drake On Stage In Toronto [VIDEO]

It’s always nice to when there’s a star-studded tour but it’s an additional bonus when said stars actually have material together. The fans were more than pleased that Drake and Future decided to make up like Maybelline® and leave the Would You Like A Tour? as is. On the track, “Furthest Thing,” Drake stated “you know that paper my passion” and even in the midst of celebrating his birthday, he was definitely all about getting those concert dollars and giving the fans a pure show.

During his own set, Drake called on Future to deliver a tad of Scarface style. After a brief entrance of “Love Me,” which saw the pair united the Lil Wayne way, the beat for the smash-hit, “Tony Montana” erupted Toronto’s Air Canada Centre.

Slowing things down a bit, the lovely Jhené Aiko reprised her role “From Time,” a signature cut from the album, Nothing Was The Same. It was a spotlight moment for a duet, complete with green screen fireworks. The songstress who has a Def Jam debut dropping soon, played the background as Drake pranced back and forth while engaging the crowd.

The crowd sure had enough love for the both of them. Check out the videos in the following pages and try to catch Drake & Co. when they come to your city.

