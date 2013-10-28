Future & Ciara Announce Engagement

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian aren’t the only celebs that got engaged this week. Rapper Future and his R&B singer girlfriend Ciara are officially engaged. Reports the Associated Press:

Ciara’s future is Future: The R&B singer and the rapper-producer are engaged. Future surprised the Grammy-winner with a 15-carat diamond ring over the weekend, their publicist, Chris Chambers, told The Associated Press on Sunday night. She was already celebrating her 28th birthday in New York when he proposed. Future and Ciara have been dating for a year. No wedding date has been set. Future is also a producer who has collaborated with Rihanna and his future wife. He’s currently on tour with Drake. Besides the recent hit “Body Party,” Ciara’s hits include “Goodies,” “Promise” and “Like a Boy.”

A 15-carat diamond ring is the same type of rock Yeezy blessed Kim Kardashian with. Back in August, Future told Hot 97 that he had his eye on Ciara for seven years and he candidly spoke about marrying her someday.

At time of this post, Ciara is the only one of the couple that offered a hint of the proposal via social media. “Today Has 2 Be Like One Of The Sweetest Days Of My Life! #TheBestBirthdayEver,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon (Oct. 27). “If I’m Dreaming I Don’t Want To Wake Up..Aaaaaahhh!!!:).” It has also been rumored, but unconfirmed, that the “Body Party” singer is pregnant.

Congratulations to Future and Ciara.

—

Photo: Instagram