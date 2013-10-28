DJ Khaled – “I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie” ft. Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., & Swizz Beatz [VIDEO]

Whether it’s success or delusion DJ Khaled is suffering from is to be determined but he’s doing what he does best. Like he’s done countless times over, he’s compiled the biggest names in rap and churns out a boisterous track.

The video is nothing glamorous as splices of Tupac’s “Hit Me Up” video, airbrushed photos of Biggie and in-studio performances round out the ruckus.

T.I. had the luxury of being the anchor and he may have edged to victory, given that his impression of Pac seems to be well-practiced.

The track has been around for a while so there’s been plenty of time to form an opinion. Jadakiss wasn’t feeling it but what about you? Sound off in the comments, por favor.