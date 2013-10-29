Bun B – “Eagles” [LISTEN]

Eagles are too fly. Keep that in mind while listening to Bun B‘s new single, “Eagles,” from the Port Arthur, Texas rapper’s forthcoming Trill O.G: The Epilogue album.

Over snappy drums and swelling horns, the veteran MC proves he hasn’t lost a step lyrically. “I’m as good as the best, but bad as the worst/You living in a bubble but that b-tch fittin’ to burst,” spits Uncle Bun. This cut will be a bonus download when you pre-order the new album on iTunes.

Recently, Bun B dropped a Hip-Hop coloring and activity book. Salute!

Trill O.G: The Epilogue is due in stores November 11 and will feature appearances from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Raekwon, Big K.R.I.T. and more. Listen to “Eagles” below.

Photo: Instagram