Joey Bada$$ ft. Maverick Sabre – “My Yout (Remix)” [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ packaged his Summer Knights mixtape into a shortened retail effort that’s for sale today. To celebrate, he offers up a visual for his “My Yout (Remix),” featuring Maverick Sabre.

The young MC defers from his Brooklyn stomping grounds to take in the culture of St. Lucia in the shots. From sightseeing to chopping it with locals, we see Bada$$ leave no stone unturned in the beautiful landscape.

Yesterday, the New Yorker delivered another new track featuring his Beast Coast partners in rhyme, The Underachievers and Brooklyn Zombies, called “My Jeep.”

Both that and the Caribbean-inspired “My Yout (Remix)” appear on the Summer Knights EP, which you can find on iTunes. See the accompanying video for the latter below.

Photo: MTV