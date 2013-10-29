Drake – “Come Thru (James Blake Remix)” [LISTEN]

Fans of Drake‘s Nothing Was The Same bonus track “Come Thru” may find a new favorite song in this remix courtesy of dubstep singer-producer James Blake.

The bouncy track now dons a completely different sound. In the early moments, soothing chords create a smooth ambiance before the feel changes due to a beat change that’s dominated by heavy synths and palpitating drums.

We’re not mad if this is any indication of how an official Drizzy and Blake collaboration would sound. But in more tangible news, those who attended the OVO rapper’s “Would You Like A Tour?” show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last night (October 28) were treated to a preview of the unreleased Hit-Boy-produced cut, “Trophies.”

Check out James Blakes’ spin on “Come Thru” and the accompanying artwork below.

[via Miss Info]

Photo: Instagram