Dee-1 Signs Record Deal With RCA Inspiration

It’s always comforting to see rappers build from the underground (the blogs in 2013) and get the chance to spread their music on a higher platform. New Orleans rapper, Dee-1 has made it a goal to pepper his records with socio-concious messages and it’s culminated by signing a deal with RCA Inspiration.

Born David Augustine Jr., the MC recently made headlines with his Focus Tape, which brought superproducer Mannie Fresh back to the forefront of rap. “Signing with RCA is a life-changing partnership that I’m excited to be a part of,” says Dee-1 via press release. I know we’re about to make history together so I’m motivated to work harder than ever. Coming from New Orleans, I realize that my success is bigger than me. It’s a symbol of hope for others who want to chase their dreams and make a difference in life. So I’m going to make sure that together we all win. #MissionVision.”

The feeling also seems to be mutual. General Manager, Geo Bivins also expressed his excitement: “We are truly excited about Dee-1 joining the RCA Inspiration family.” In the current marketplace, where people are listening much closer to artists and seeking music that is authentic with a ‘real’ message, we believe Dee-1’s music will resonate with today’s diverse Hip Hop and Inspirational music consumers and beyond.”

Dee-1 will hit the ground running; his new project, Psalms of David II, will release November 19th and feature another Louisiana legend in Master P.

Check out Dee on Facebook and Twitter as he’s sure to be a viable factor given his new situation.

Photo: Brandon Singleton