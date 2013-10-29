E-40 To Dig Deeper With The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 4, 5, 6 [PHOTOS]

Bay Area Legend, E-40 is still trucking down the path to dominate iPod’s with another string of album releases. In 2010 and 2011, he released Revenue Retrievin’ in four different installments (Day, Night, Overtime and Graveyard, respectively) and proceeded down a similar path with The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil.

Delivered in three separate volumes as well, it pitted the master of custom slang with nearly every artist on the West Coast including Kendrick Lamar, YG and Snoop Dogg.

Now he’s back at it again with the fourth, fifth and sixth versions of The Block Brochure.

The album will undoubtedly have a Californian feel, given it features a lot of the cast from the aforementioned albums but there’s also some new surprises to be found in 40’s latest paydirt. On the #4, T.I. and Chris Brown appear on the single, “Episode” while Z-Ro & Big K.R.I.T plead the 5th on “In Dat Cup.”

And the Rick Ross & French Montana-assisted “Champagne” will surely be among the most anticipated tracks to hear for the sixth Block Brochure.

The albums are set to hit the ground on December 10th, just in time to overstock your stuffing. Is E-40’s latest overkill or genius? Check out the album covers and tracklist in the gallery and form an opinion.

