Drake Promises To Drop “Trophies,” Explains Why It Didn’t Make NWTS [VIDEO]

Footage of Drake‘s DJ, Future the Prince, playing the unreleased Hit-Boy-produced record called “Trophies” at the Brooklyn show of the “Would You Like A Tour?” surfaced. With the Internets highly anticipating the horn-laden track’s release, Revolt TV unveils an interview with the YMCMB rapper that gives more information on what he plans to do with it and other unreleased material.

“I wouldn’t even call it a leftover. It was definitely on the album,” Drizzy explained. “I’m not really a throw it together kind of guy, and I had two different hooks on there. I didn’t like either of them. I started sending it around, and as great as of a job as other people did, it didn’t sound right if I wasn’t on the hook.”

Drake said that he prefers to do his own choruses for the sake of his performances.

However, the OVO frontman did promise to eventually finish and drop “Trophies,” and a host of yet-to-be-heard material including the long-rumored “Wu-Tang Forever (Remix),” featuring Wu-Tang Clan.

Hear Drake speak more below. On the following page, you’ll also find footage of him and Future discussing being on tour.

