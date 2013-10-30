Sean “Diddy” Combs To Star In Remake Of Cult Classic King Of New York

Sean “Diddy” Combs is one ambitious fellow. The Bad Boy Records and Revolt TV founder, Ciroc vodka pusher and sometime rapper is remaking the cult classic film King Of New York, and plans to star in the film, too.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Combs is teaming with Brian Grazer to remake the 1990 gangster flick and have a lead role. Abel Ferrara directed the original, which starred Christopher Walken as Frank White and also included Laurence Fishburne and Wesley Snipes.

“Sean optioned the rights to remake ‘King of New York’ for two years,” Grazer told the Post. “The film is a cult classic, and it will be great to remake it. Our version won’t be exactly the same, but will have the same hard-core gangster feel. Sean wants to be in it, he was amazing in ‘Monster’s Ball,’ and such strong characters sit perfectly with him.”

For those that don’t know, “Frank White” was one of the aliases of Hip-Hop’s only real King of New York (sorry Kendrick Lamar), Bad Boy rapper the Notorious B.I.G. Since the film’s modest release in 1990, is has become one of Hip-Hop culture’s favorite movies. Combs and Grazer plan to start production on their version of King Of New York in 2013.

Should Diddy go ahead and remake King Of New York or should he let the classic film be? Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: Macy’s