Action Bronson – Blue Chips 2 Artwork [PHOTO]

A day after offering up a hilarious trailer for Blue Chips 2, Action Bronson returns with the official tracklisting and artwork. Yes, both look promising.

Again, the Queens rapper and the project’s producer, Party Supplies, opt for an animated cover; one that may outdo their first full-length effort. On it, an animated Bronsolino, garbed in similar apparel as prolific college basketball coach Bob Knight, can be seen arguing with a referee. Credit the illustration to Will Prince.

Bronson delivers yet another lengthy listening experience with Blue Chips 2 — 19 songs to be exact. Again, we see his partner in crime Big Body Bes (and his usual brand of ish talk) appear on numerous cuts. Rap guest appearances include Mac Miller, Ab-Soul, Meyhem Lauren, and a “Legendary Special Guest In Which We Can’t Disclose.”

Find the art for Blue Chips 2, due to release November 1, below. See the tracklist on the following page.

[via Noisey]

—

Photo: Vimeo

1 2Next page »