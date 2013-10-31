Juicy J – “Stop It” [VIDEO]

Stay Trippy donned ample songs for the clubs, and today, Juicy J returns with a visual for another that fits the bill, titled “Stop It.” The energetic intro is geared for any stage of alcohol-accompanied activity, but it’s attached to an eerily deranged tale in the treatment.

Early scenes show that it’s not in anyone’s best interest to cross the Juiceman. Some lowly gentleman sees the bad end of a mafioso fade, because he didn’t take heed to said precautionary tale. And to make matters worse, the Taylor Gang rapper and company made him watch as his girlfriend got the business too.

Cold world.

Stay Trippy is available now via iTunes if you’d like to support. Stream the video for “Stop It” below, and prepare to see Juicy J in a different light in the process.

