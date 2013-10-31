LeBron James Stars In Samsung “Always On” Commercial [VIDEO]

A new NBA season has started, which nowadays means new LeBron James commercials. The now two time NBA champion stars in a Samsung commercial that showcases the company’s products, including the Galaxy Tablets, the Galaxy Gear Smartwatch and more.

Called “Always One,” the two-minute ad documents a day in the very fabulous life of King James which includes working out with his teammates, kicking it with friends and family, including playing dominoes, and practicing his golf swing with Kevin Hart. LeBron James has been working with Samsung since the fall of 2012, shortly after he won his first chip (remember the “LeBron Day” spot?). The ad features the Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Gear and Galaxy Note 10.1 all being put to good use, including snapping pics his famous friends and family like his wife and sons.

Check out the full “Always One” commercial below.

—

Photo: YouTube