Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Clothing Line Is Now Open For Business [PHOTOS]

There were plenty of fans that couldn’t get jiggy with Kanye’s recent decision to salute the South in the worst way imaginable with Confederate flag shirts. Those looking for a more suitable alternative needn’t wander off too far, though.

The G.O.O.D. Music store aims to keep fashion heads covered from head to toe (literally) with an array of merchandise that range from hoodies to shirts and sweatpants to socks.

All the colorways appear to be black but, if you’re aiming to be Kanye, that’s typically the color he’s spotted in when on out on the town.

As Miss Info pointed out, creative director Virgil Abloh gave his word that the gear was official so it’s safe to buy without being called fugazi in the streets.

Who needs a tour to sell gear anyway? With infinite resources at his disposal, Yeezy can just sprout pop-up shops wherever he pleases.

Hit the gallery to pick out your favorites and break out the credit card to purchase the threads at the official site.

