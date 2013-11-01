Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Sue Youtube Co-Founder

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian clearly weren’t kidding when they said they were going to sue whoever leaked the footage of the former’s proposal. That would be YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley, who wasn’t even officially invited to the engagement spectacle at AT&T Park in San Francisco last week.

Reports TMZ:

In the lawsuit … obtained by TMZ … their lawyer, Eric George, trashes Chad Hurley, the guy who co-founded YouTube and sold it to Google for $1.65 billion. Kim and Kanye claim Hurley is the one who schemed to post the video on his new Internet venture, MixBit. K & K go for the jugular, saying Hurley was desperate to find a “second act,” after 2 flops following his YouTube sale. In the lawsuit, Kim and Kanye claim Hurley wasn’t even invited to AT&T Park in San Fran but manipulated his way in. Kim and Kanye say they let him stay, but only after he signed a confidentiality agreement. And get this … they even got him to take a pic holding the signed confidentiality agreement, which is attached to the lawsuit.

From the lawsuit, it’s evident that if all went as planned, the proposal video was supposed to premiere on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, not only did Hurley posts the video online, he also sent out a press release touting his actions.

West and Kardashian are suing for unspecified damages. Who will be the real winners here? Everyone’s lawyers.

Watch Yeezy’s proposal here.

Photo: TMZ