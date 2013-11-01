Meet 50 Cent’s Special Model Friend Tatted Up Holly [PHOTOS]

50 Cent has a new voluptuous model friend and arm candy whose name is “Tatted Up Holly.”

You’ve no doubt seen Holly (born Stephanie Marrero, allegedly) before if you follow Fitty’s exploits (she’s hosted the G-Unit rapper’s birthday party and a forthcoming boxing match he’s promoting). She has also appeared in photo spreads with Dynasty Series. It seems like Ferrari and the Puerto Rican model are beyond just friends.

Reports Page Six:

50 Cent has a new gal pal. Sources tell us the rapper and energy-drink mogul is dating a curvaceous “model” called Tatted Up Holly, known for an assortment of body ink and a figure that makes Kim Kardashian look less than curvy. Fiddy brought Holly to his recent VIP Room party, where they popped bottles of Dom Perignon with Michael Strahan’s fiancée, Nicole Murphy. A spy saw the tattooed lady hugging her new beau all night, telling us, “It seems like they are getting serious.”

Check out pics of Tatted Up Holly in the gallery that make it obvious why 50 is keeping her on the team.

—

Photos: Instagram, Dynasty Series, WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17Next page »