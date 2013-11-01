CLOSE
Drake Dresses As Yeezus For Halloween [PHOTOS]

Some rap stars pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. Miley Cyrus channeled Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj was, well, unclothed, and now photos of Drake donning a mask a la Kanye West surface via Instagram.

Washington D.C. was the locale, as the OVO rapper was in town on the “Would You Like A Tour?” But backstage, he rocked a similar outfit as the one Yeezy sports on his Yeezus tour. Drizzy posted a photo, captioned, “I win the backstage costume contest every time#LightSkinYeezus #IAmAGod #IconicShit#HomeMadeDonda #AllPraiseToTheGenius.”

As you can see, this was more of a homage than a sneak diss all in the fun of Halloween spirit. However, we still have to give the best costume to Nicki, though. Find the flicks of Drake on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

