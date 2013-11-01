Drake Dresses As Yeezus For Halloween [PHOTOS]

Some rap stars pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. Miley Cyrus channeled Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj was, well, unclothed, and now photos of Drake donning a mask a la Kanye West surface via Instagram.

Washington D.C. was the locale, as the OVO rapper was in town on the “Would You Like A Tour?” But backstage, he rocked a similar outfit as the one Yeezy sports on his Yeezus tour. Drizzy posted a photo, captioned, “I win the backstage costume contest every time#LightSkinYeezus #IAmAGod #IconicShit#HomeMadeDonda #AllPraiseToTheGenius.”

As you can see, this was more of a homage than a sneak diss all in the fun of Halloween spirit. However, we still have to give the best costume to Nicki, though. Find the flicks of Drake on the following pages.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »