Jay Z Launching “Gold” Men’s Fragrance

We’re going to guess platinum was taken. Jay Z is launching his first men’s fragrance called “Gold.” The cologne is part of Hova’s forthcoming “A New York Holiday” collection with Barneys New York, but will be available nationwide as well.

Reports High Snobiety:

After his Holiday 2013 collection with Barneys, and the range of watches he collaborated with Hublot on, Mr Shawn Carter is expanding his line of products even further, with the announcement that he’s releasing his first men’s fragrance. The scent, entitled, “Gold,” is part of his ongoing fashion collaboration with Barneys and will be released there on November 2o, followed by a rollout on November 29 to 2,000 other stores nationwide. News that Jay Z is exploring new projects for revenue comes as no surprise for a celebrity of his status, but is it a good move for the rapper-turned-business mogul? It’s one of the most reliable sources of income for a celebrity brand, with Christina Aguilera counting all 11 perfumes as her main source of income. But, with all due respect to Christina, is that the market he wants to move into? It seems people usually wear celebrity-endorsed perfumes due to an overwhelming adoration with the celebrity, and perhaps because they think by wearing “their” scent, they will become that little bit more like them. I’m pretty confident that wearing “Gold,” isn’t going to make you any more like Jay Z, but maybe it’s just a truly irrestibile scent.

“Gold” must smell like “success,” eh?

Nevertheless, it seems like unless there is evidence that they are indeed racial profilers, Jay Z and Barney’s partnership is full steam ahead.

Let us know if you will be stocking “Gold” when it’s available in the comments.

—

Photo: Barneys