Big Sean & KiD CuDi Perform “First Chain” On Fallon [VIDEO]

Things were all G.O.O.D. on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon yesterday, as Big Sean appeared to perform “First Chain” with his former label mate KiD CuDi.

House band The Roots provided some uncanny musical backing for the No I.D.-produced track. With that, Sean Don led the crowd with verses that detail his come up and how far he’s come. Cudder didn’t make his way to the stage until the Detroit rapper closed his second verse.

KiD CuDi announced that he parted ways with G.O.O.D. Music while promoting his Indicud album earlier this year. However, it’s clear that he’s still maintained some relationships.

Watch the duo’s live rendition of “First Chain” below.

—

Photo: Late Night With Jimmy Fallon