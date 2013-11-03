Eminem Performs “Berzerk” & “Survival” On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]

Eminem took his rap theatrics to the Saturday Night Live stage last night (Nov. 2). Slim Shady performed a pair of singles from his forthcoming the Marshall Mathers LP 2 album; “Berzerk” and “Survival.”

Both renditions of Em’s tracks were performed with a live band but the “Berzerk” performance was extra special because it featured a bearded guy named DJ Double R, better known as Rick Rubin. For “Survival,” frequent collaborator Skylar Grey joined the Detroit MC on stage.

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is out Nov. 5, but you can stream it legitimately right here. Watch the “Berzerk” video below and “Survival” on the flip.

