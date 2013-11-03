Lil Kim – “Looks Like Money” [VIDEO]

Lil Kim drops a video for another new single “Looks Like Money.”

While the Queen Bee’s rap pedigree is rock solid, this video illustrates some of the BK rapper’s issues of late. To keep it 100, the cinematography of this clip seems amateurish and it only further reveals just how much Lil Kim has altered her features in recent years. Unfortunately. that will garner more attention than the actual song, which is just a-ight. Surely she can finagle some hotter beats?

“Looks Like Money” will appear on Lil Kim Hard Core 2K13 mixtape, due out Black Friday (November 29). Watch the video below.

Let us know if you’re feeling this in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube