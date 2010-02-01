Nelly Plans New Talk Show

“We’re working on kind of like the male version of ‘The View.’ We’re working on that.”

As television shows become more and more accessible, more and more celebrities are signing on to take the reins.

Now the latest to express interest in television is Nelly who’s revealing aspirations to host a television show.

According to Nelly, he and his Ocean’s 7 mega group would host a talk-show similar to the popular ABC daytime show “The View.”

Speaking on Ocean’s 7 he confirms the rumors of an upcoming show to Black Voices Buzz saying,

“Not sure if you’re familiar with the Ocean’s 7 Crew. It’s me, Jermaine Dupri, Trey Songz, Johnta Austin, Bryan Michael Cox and Tyrone “International” Davis. We’re working on kind of like the male version of ‘”The View.” We’re working on that…”

Speaking on the concept of the show, Nelly compares it to a popular movie saying that it will have a similar concept.

“You ever seen that movie called ‘The Ugly Truth?’ You know how the guy had his show; well we’re working on that.”

No word on what network would pick up the show.

If this does happen, I can’t say I wouldn’t be watching….