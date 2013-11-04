Freddie Gibbs – “Still Livin’ 2” [VIDEO]

The sequel to “Still Livin’,” a cut off of Freddie Gibbs’ Baby Face Killa, has arrived in controversial fashion.

Over an aggressive beat provided by Lord Zedd, the Gary, Indiana artist recounts hardcore living and tales of street dealings which he has made his staple over the years.

It’s the viral video that will shock some viewers. (Well, what actually constitutes as shocking these days?)

During the course of the song’s duration, the infamous car chase news clip of O.J. Simpson’s white Ford Bronco plays alongside the track. The record takes an outlaw feel with renegade lyrics such as “my life so sweet that things is sour,” so the symbolism behind the choice of footage is understood.

—

Photo: Facebook