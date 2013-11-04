B.o.B – “All I Want” [LISTEN]

Now the face of his next album has been revealed, it’s time for B.o.B. to get into hustle mode. That’s what members of T.I.’s Hu$tle Gang do best, no?

Albeit a sharp contrast from the previously released, “Headband,” Bobby Ray’s most recent track packs enough memorable melodies to make it a surefire hit.

A brooding treble line is all the ATL rapper needs to express his deepest desires. “You trying to book me for free, but my rent is due today,” he chants as the chorus summarizes the root to his future endeavors.

Money.

True, rap music is has spiraled out of control in terms of materialism yet this particular track hovers around the inspiration of achieving the goal to obtain it.

B.o.B is as unique as they come; it’s a well-calculated angle.

Stream the song and check out the official artwork on the other side. If you can’t wait until Underground Luxury releases on December 17, you can pre-order the album and instantly grab the song.

Photo: Facebook, Amazon

