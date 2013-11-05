Kanye West’s Chicago “Yeezus” Tour Dates Postponed

Tough news for Kanye West fans in the rapper/producer/designer’s hometown. The upcoming pair of “Yeezus” tour dates in Chicago have been postponed until further notice.

Reports Fake Shore Drive:

Last week, news broke that select dates on the Yeezus Tour we’re being postponed due to an auto accident involving the 60-ft circular LED screen that was damaged beyond repair. In the press release from Def Jam, they stated that the Vancouver, Denver and Minneapolis dates were officially postponed, but there was no word on the two Chicago dates for this week, November 7th and 9th. Well, official word just came through from @MontaStocky via a source at the United Center that the Chicago dates are postponed until further notice. So everyone saving up to cop that Yeezus merch this week might want to keep that money under the mattress.

The initial postponement of shows was announced on October 31. There is still no official word on how many more dates will be postponed or cancelled. The tour was originally scheduled to run through all of November before its final date on December 7 in Texas.

—

Photo: Instagram