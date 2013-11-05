Black Twitter Slanders CNN’s Don Lemon Over Stop & Frisk [PHOTOS]

Don Lemon seems to have his heart in the right place, but the CNN news anchor has a penchant for drawing the wrath of Black Twitter more often than not. After making comments that suggests he supports the racially divisive “stop-and-frisk” police tactic, Lemon was hit with some hilarious slander.

Black Twitter hatched the hashtag “#DonLemonOn,” spoofing Lemon by offering up comical fake endorsements that began after the host said Tuesday (Nov. 5) during his radio commentary of stop-and-frisk, “So the question is: would you rather be politically correct or safe and alive? That’s the real issue facing the citizens of New York and, pretty soon, ultimately you.”

Well, you know that wasn’t going to slide easily by and we’ve captured the best of Black Twitter giving Lemon the business.

Check out the gallery to see the top hilariously slanderous digs at Don Lemon. Let us know if we missed any good ones in the comments.

