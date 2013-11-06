Eminem ft. Buckshot – “Don’t Front” [LISTEN]

As the story goes, Eminem was almost a member of Duck Down Records prior to becoming the top artist on Dr. Dre’s Aftermath imprint. That said, it only made sense for the Detroit MC to take it back to the 90s on his MMLP2 bonus track, “Don’t Front,” featuring Buckshot of Black Moon.

A snippet of Eminem displaying dazzling wordplay over Black Moon’s 1993 classic, “I Got Cha Opin,” hit the Internets over the weekend. Today, fans receive a complete version that doesn’t disappoint.

Buckshot appears on the chorus and Slim Shady holds down the rhymes. The latter point is actually an understatement.

The only way to acquire this track legally is to purchase Call of Duty: Ghosts and Em’s new album together in a bundle pack available via Eminem.com.

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 released yesterday (November 5). Purchase it on iTunes. Hear “Don’t Front” below

