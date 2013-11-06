Jay Z Being Investigated By Major League Baseball Players Association

The Major League Baseball Players Association is trying to catch Jay Z on his worst behavior. Reportedly, the MLBPA is investigating whether or not a pricey birthday gift Hova gave Robinson Cano broke their rules.

In late October, the New York Yankees second baseman, and Roc Nations Sports client was kicking it overseas with the rapper/mogul. In celebration of his birthday, Jay Z gifted Cano with a Hublot watch from his “An American Holiday” collection with Barneys New York. The Shawn Carter by Hublot Classic Fusion watch is a limited edition and retails at a hefty $33,900, which has drawn the attention of the MLBPA.

ESPN reports:

Cano is represented dually by Creative Artists Agency, which will handle the bulk of his upcoming free agent negotiations, and Roc Nation. A baseball source confirmed to ESPN.com that Cano is seeking a 10-year, $310 million contract from the Yankees, who gave him a one-year, $14.1 million qualifying offer before baseball’s Monday deadline. Section 5(B)(5)(a) of the Players Association regulations states: “No Player Agent or Applicant shall provide, cause to be provided or promise to provide, any money or any other thing of value to any player, or any person related to or associated with such player, the purpose of which is to induce or encourage such player to use or continue to use any person’s or firm’s services as a Player Agent, Representative, or Draft Advisor.” There is a clause allowing certain gifts if the player was already a client of the agent; however, any gift exceeding $500 must be disclosed to the union in writing. Players Association officials say the seven paragraphs of rules are meant to ensure that players choose their representatives on merit rather than what the union calls “improper inducements.”

Jay Z could face some sort of discipline from the MLBPA if it finds that he acted inappropriately.

We’re not sports agents in the slightest, but how is Jay Z hooking up his client with essentially a free watch, that he could easily afford, an “improper inducement”? Sounds like the MLBPA has a vendetta against the Jigga Man because surely he’s not the first agent to give one of his players an expensive trinket.

Check out photos of the watch in question on the following pages. Let us know what you think of this quasi-controversy in the comments.

