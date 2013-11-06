Kanye West’s Yeezus Tour Resumes But 6 Dates Cancelled

Kanye West‘s “Yeezus” tour will be resuming on Saturday, November 16 in Philadelphia. However, while some dates have been rescheduled, six have been cancelled.

Most recently, the tour’s Chicago dates were postponed. Those dates, as well as Toronto’s and Detroit’s have been rescheduled to the end of December.

Yeezy’s tour came to a halt when a custom-made video truss and 60-ft circular LED screen was damaged beyond repair when the truck that was hauling the gear got into an accident on its way to a Vancouver date in late October. Unfortunately, due “routing logistics,” per the announcement on KanyeWest.com, the Vancouver, Denver, Montreal, Columbus, Minneapolis and St. Louis dates have all been cancelled.

