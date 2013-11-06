Eminem Appears With Iron Man On Marvel Comic Cover [PHOTO]

Eminem is showing us how to do it, marketing wise, with The Marshall Mathers LP 2‘s promotional efforts. That said, the Shady Records CEO makes an animated appearance on the MIGHTY AVENGERS #3 variant cover.

On it, Em sits next to Iron Man on the front steps of his former Detroit residence. Yes, the same home captured in the art for his latest album and the original MMLP.

Artist Salvador Larroca drew the comic cover. As per Larroca’s pencil, the renowned wordsmith appeared on the front of Eminem/Punisher #1 in 2009.

“When the opportunity came up for us to do a variant cover with Eminem and Marvel, we immediately thought about how cool it would be for Eminem to be sitting with one of his favorite super heroes on the steps of the now abandoned house that he grew up in,” explained Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg.

He continued, “It ties together perfectly with the campaign for The Marshall Mathers LP 2.”

Separately, Em will appear on a special episode of BET’s Rap City tonight (November 6). The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is in stores now. See how Eminem looks alongside Iron Man on the November 16 issue on the next page.

