The Rev. Al Sharpton & The NAN Call For Boycott Of Kanye West’s Confederate Flag Apparel

As expected, Lord Jamar wasn’t the only celebrity disgusted with Kanye West’s Confederate flag gear.

The good Reverend Al Sharpton has caught wind of Kanye’s controversial clothing and apparantly he’s livid.

He’s rallied the troops of his National Action Network and they’re prepared to take national boycotting measures until they cease to exist.

Our sister site, Bossip obtained the scoop via EurWeb:

The National Action Network of Los Angeles, a leading national civil rights group founded by Rev. Al Sharpton calls for a national boycott of hip hop superstar Kanye West new clothing line featuring the confederate flag symbol. Why? “Kanye West already has several pieces of merchandise from his Yeezus tour that are emblazoned with the controversial Southern Cross at his tour store in Los Angeles. Our organization is determined to shut down that and any other store that decides to sell this merchandise. For African-Americans the confederate flag is symbolic of the hurt and pain of slavery in the South and the legacy it has left for those still living under those ideologies. When Kanye embraces and adorns this confederate flag, He also embraces the ignorance and racism that goes along with it.” I challenge Kanye West to create a clothing line of merchandise featuring swastikas if he’s sincere about his beliefs . But we all know Kanye doesn’t have the courage to do that. The Jewish community would run him out of town if he did and so should the African American community,” stated Najee Ali political director of the Los Angeles National Action Network. “Kanye West selling jackets with the Confederate flag on them is a disgrace and embarrassment. many of our ancestors were brutalized, kidnapped , raped, and murdered during slavery under this flag. Its inexcusable for West to be promoting and merchandising this flag. Were determined to boycott and shut down any other stores that attempt to sell this merchandise, stated Rev K.W. Tulloss President National Action Network Los Angeles. The Rev. Al Sharpton: “The Confederate flag symbolizes dehumanization, injustice and pain. It is a stark reminder of an era in our history that was defined by the abhorrent practice of slavery. And it is representative of a mentality that looked upon blacks as inferiors who needed to remain in the shackles of subservience.”

Kanye shouldn’t have too much trouble offing the rest of the merch during the remaining dates on his Yeezus tour. Or, what’s left of it.

When Al Sharpton gets involved, you know a fuss is about to be kicked up. Stay tuned as the story developers further.

