KiD CuDi Guest Stars On Brooklyn Nine Nine [VIDEO]

KiD CuDi has been just as serious about his acting as he is music for some time now. The former G.O.O.D Music rapper recently made a cameo appearance playing an ex-con on Adam Samberg’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine sitcom.

Reports Hypetrak:

Continuing to grow his career as an actor, KiD CuDi’s latest acting venture has landed him on this week’s episode of Brooklyn Nine Nine. Fox’s newest comedy series, stars SNL actor/comedian, Andy Samburg, and on the latest episode CuDi plays the role of criminal mastermind, Dustin Whitman. During the “48 Hours” episode of the show, Detective Peralta (Samberg) and his colleagues spend a weekend trying to prove Whitman’s involvement in a jewelry store robbery.

Last we saw CuDi, aka Mingo from How To Make It In America, he was Debo’ing a reckless fan off the stage during “The Cud Life” tour.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on Fox on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET .You can watch the full episode below.

Photo: Fox