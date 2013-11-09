Bun B ft. Kirko Bangz – “Triller” [LISTEN]

It’s all about Texas on this new track by Bun B called “Thriller,” featuring Kirko Bangz. The cut will appear on the UGK rapper’s upcoming album, The Epilogue.

Synth-heavy production hosts the Trill OG, who spits verses laden in Lone Star State references.

The rising Houston rapper assists with a chorus that chants, “I’mma put it down my n***a/ Got to do what I do for the town my n***a/ Always talking down on a n***a, but since day one I been a killer/ Man ain’t nobody Triller.”

The Epilogue releases November 11. Pimp C, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Raekwon, and more will be guest features. Hear “Thriller” below.

[via HHNM]

—

Photo: Bun B