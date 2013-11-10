CLOSE
HomeNews

Tyler The Creator Brings Out Kanye West At Odd Future Carnival

Leave a comment

The 2nd annual Odd Future Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival went down at the Park @ LA Coliseum yesterday (November 9) in Los Angeles. Tyler, the Creator was one of the night’s headliners and he brought Kanye West as a special surprise guest

Reports Miss Info:

This year’s bill included Mac Miller, Flying Lotus, ScHoolboy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, The Internet, Frank Ocean, and Tyler, the Creator. After teasing fans on Twitter earlier in the day, Tyler saved the best for last as Kanye West made a surprise appearance on stage.

Wearing a cut-off flannel shirt, Yeezus had fans screaming as her performed the song “New Slaves.” After giving a hug to the Odd Future leader, Kanye took it back to his 2005 sophomore album Late Registration with a rare performance of “Late.” “I ain’t perform this song in six years,” Yeezy said to the crowd as Tyler backed him up taking turns at verses.

Check out footage of the performance of “New Slaves” below and “Late” on the flip.

Photo: Instagram

Kanye West , Odd Future , Tyler the creator

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close