Funkmaster Flex Inducted Into New York State Broadcasters Hall Of Fame [PHOTOS]

Veteran DJ and current HOT 97 radio personality, Funkmaster Flex has been inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The NYSBA has been around for over 55 years and makes it a communal effort to delegate only those making continuous strides in the culture.

Their official mission statement reads:

Since 1955, NYSBA has fought many battles on behalf of broadcasters including opening New York’s courtrooms to broadcast television coverage, putting broadcasters on equal economic footing with newspapers, and defending the confidential sources of broadcast journalists. In addition to its lobbying efforts, NYSBA offers a variety of services to help the broadcasters of the New York State better serve their communities.

Funk Flex was in good company with his distinctive honor. Nexstar Broadcasting Group president/CEO Perry Sook was also inducted, among others.

His contribution to the radio aren’t the only thing that has made the Funkmaster popular in the Hip-Hop community. He has released six studio compilations featuring nearly every artist who has giving his radio sets life and vigor.

Fellow co-workers Angie Martinez, Ebro, Mister Cee and DJ Enuff also attended the event, extremely proud of their colleague’s accomplishment.

