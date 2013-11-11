Bun B ft. Pimp C, Lil Boosie, & Big K.R.I.T. – “Cake” [LISTEN]

Bun B released his new album, The Epilogue, today. With that, fans receive “Cake,” a new song featuring Pimp C, Big K.R.I.T., and Lil Boosie.

Together, the MCs ask women an age-old question: “Do fries come with that shake?” As expected, it’s the late Pimp who inquires this on an extremely catchy chorus. That sets the tone for a trio of playeristic verses from the remaining southern wordsmiths.

If anything, it’s always great to see the Trill O.G. continuously include is late, UGK partner in rhyme on his new releases.

The Epilogue also dons guest appearances from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Raekwon, Kirko Bangz, Redman, and Royce Da 5’9”. Purchase the project via iTunes for your listening pleasure. Hear Bun B and company rhymes about their binder full of women on “Cake” below.

Photo: Bun B