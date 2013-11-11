Joey Bada$$ Models J. Dilla-Inspired Clothing In Akomplice Lookbook [PHOTOS]

Streetwear brand Akomplice used the age-old method of melding the new and old school by seeking a contemporary artist to represent the legacy of a legend in their new lookbook. The clothing manufacturer called on rising MC Joey Bada$$ to model clothing from a capsule collection that commemorates the life of the late, great J. Dilla.

The release is comprised of a t-shirt, crewneck sweater, and 7” pressing of Jay Dee’s “Two Lips.”

It’s easy to mistake the tee’s design at first glance. It looks like a standard all-over print piece, but after a keen look, you’ll see that the Detroit producer/rapper’s face can be seen in the clouds. A similar artistic visual can be seen on the sweatshirt.

In the lookbook, Joey stands around a circle of vinyls albums by Dilla or project’s he’s produced on. The latter includes De La Soul’s Stakes Is High, Common’s Electric Circus, and the collaborative LP with Madlib, Jaylib.

Certain photos also show Joey holding donuts as a homage to Dilla Dawg’s classic instrumental that released three days before his passing.

The clothing will be available for purchase November 29 and limited stockists and the brand’s online store. See the Akomplice lookbook on the following pages.

Photo: Akomplice

