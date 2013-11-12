J. Cole To Go On Second Leg Of “What Dreams May Come” Tour

Here’s a treat for J. Cole fans who missed him when he and Wale were on the road. The Roc Nation MC is heading out on a second leg of his successful “What Dreams May Come” tour early next year.

Beginning January 14, the reinvigorated tour will hit 10 additional cities throughout Canada and the states. Vancouver’s PNE Forum will host the inaugural show. Unfortunately, stateside Cole enthusiasts won’t have many opportunities to see him grace the stage. New York City, Washington D.C., and Mashantucket (Conn.) are the only domestic spots.

It’s also unclear whether or not MMG’s Wale will rejoin Cole this time around. More information on the tour should become available as the start date draws near.

Find info on when J. Cole will be in a town near your and the official show bill below.

Jan. 14 — Vancouver, BC, Canada (PNE Forum)

Jan. 16 — Edmonton, AB, Canada (Shaw Event Centre)

Jan. 17 — Calgary, AB, Canada (The Big 4)

Jan. 18 — Saskatoon, SK, Canada (The Odeon Events Centre)

Jan. 19 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada (Burton Cummings Theatre)

Jan. 22 — London, ON, Canada (London Music Hall)

Jan. 23 — Montreal, QC, Canada (Metropolis)

Jan. 28 — New York, NY (The Theater @ Madison Square Garden)

Jan. 30 — Washington, DC (DAR Constituion Hall)

Feb. 1 — Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Casino)

—

Photo: YouTube